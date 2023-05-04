Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kalvarijos seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
House in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,900

