Residential properties for sale in Kalvarija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
House in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,900
Mir