Realting.com
Lithuania
Taurage County
Silales rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Kaltinenu seniunija, Lithuania
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Upyte, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 125,156
SELLING QUALITY AND YOUTH 3 K. BUAST IN ROMAIN. THE BUTI PRINESS PARKING PLACE IS CLOSED IN …
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
123 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
198 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 50,000
HOUSE CONTENT OF PLUSS !!! VERY GOOD AND RAMIO IN THE LOCATION, IN THE EQUIPMENT MEA HOUSE W…
House
Barkiskes, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
SUMMARY 1 HOUSE HOUSE IN SALE . The garden house with a farmhouse is not yet finished for …
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 134,000
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 127,000
3 ROOMS BUY, YPAČ PATOGI WAY LOCATION, PUTIC PLACE FOR A COMMORTICATORY LIFE! Nearby school…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 159,000
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
SODY SODY IN THE LIGHT OF THE LIGHT OF THE FRAMEWORK ! The homestead is located in a great …
4 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 85,000
It is a great opportunity to live under the roof of one house for two close families or to d…
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
36 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 127,000
YOU ARE A HOUSE OF 2 ROOMS IN STRATEGISLED IN THE PATOGICAL PLACE, IKI HILLION CENTRO 3. The…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
54 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 184,000
Exclusive 46 individual accommodation for sale in the project “EVER VILOS” In Vilnius, at th…
