Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe
Houses
Houses for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
13 properties total found
House
Kalviai, Lithuania
441 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 189,000
7.42 ha homestead-poille complex with 440 sqm is for sale. residential house, own pond and t…
House
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
House
Gudiena, Lithuania
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
House for sale in Kaišiador, Vytauto Greater g. 48. The house has all urban communications (…
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
86 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
House
Kubiliai, Lithuania
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
To the picturesque and fishy Lake Gabio 450 meters. On sale on the holding - 1/2 brick hous…
House
Vindziuliskes, Lithuania
68 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
YOU CAN SODYBA IN THE IMAGE LIST ROME. (GALSED K.) THE RELEASE OF THE KIEM RELJEF GIVES THE …
House
Stoniava, Lithuania
53 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 44,900
MEA HOUSE FOR LIFE OR POILSIAN IN RAMIO LOCATION! FOR VALTINES PRIVACY AND SELECTED ABOUT ER…
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
152 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 143,000
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
73 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
Homestead for a quiet holiday or a constant life closer to nature is sold between the towers…
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
214 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
A LIVING HOUSE WITH 25 ARS LAND SECTION IN THE CITY OF GIRD RUNDS, SOME. THIS IS A PUTION VA…
House
Karveliskes, Lithuania
148 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 196,000
IN SURNITURE OF SURNITORS - IN THE CALVES, SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH SUTVARKYT AN…
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
164 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE EXCLUSIVE PLACE OF THE RAW MUTE COUNTRY STRENGTH POWER, CENTER OF THE …
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…
