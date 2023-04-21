Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

1 room apartment in Budiskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,000
3 room apartment in Budiskes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 143,000
74.20 sq.m. 3 kmbr. Apartment Parko g., Hammoths, Kaunas BUTO DESCRIPTION: . Area –…
4 room apartment in Budiskes, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 85,000
IN STRATEGISLED PATOGICAL PLACE - IN THE GIRTH, 4 ROOMS FOR THE SODA GATVES ! ADVANTAGE: • …

