Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

16 properties total found
House in Kalviai, Lithuania
House
Kalviai, Lithuania
441 m² Number of floors 4
€ 189,000
7.42 ha homestead-poille complex with 440 sqm is for sale. residential house, own pond and t…
House in Vilkiskes, Lithuania
House
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
House in Gudiena, Lithuania
House
Gudiena, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
House for sale in Kaišiador, Vytauto Greater g. 48. The house has all urban communications (…
House in Antakalnis, Lithuania
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
1 room apartment in Budiskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,000
House in Kubiliai, Lithuania
House
Kubiliai, Lithuania
92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
To the picturesque and fishy Lake Gabio 450 meters. On sale on the holding - 1/2 brick hous…
House in Vindziuliskes, Lithuania
House
Vindziuliskes, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
YOU CAN SODYBA IN THE IMAGE LIST ROME. (GALSED K.) THE RELEASE OF THE KIEM RELJEF GIVES THE …
House in Stoniava, Lithuania
House
Stoniava, Lithuania
53 m² Number of floors 1
€ 44,900
MEA HOUSE FOR LIFE OR POILSIAN IN RAMIO LOCATION! FOR VALTINES PRIVACY AND SELECTED ABOUT ER…
3 room apartment in Budiskes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 143,000
74.20 sq.m. 3 kmbr. Apartment Parko g., Hammoths, Kaunas BUTO DESCRIPTION: . Area –…
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 143,000
4 room apartment in Budiskes, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 85,000
IN STRATEGISLED PATOGICAL PLACE - IN THE GIRTH, 4 ROOMS FOR THE SODA GATVES ! ADVANTAGE: • …
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
Homestead for a quiet holiday or a constant life closer to nature is sold between the towers…
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
214 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
A LIVING HOUSE WITH 25 ARS LAND SECTION IN THE CITY OF GIRD RUNDS, SOME. THIS IS A PUTION VA…
House in Karveliskes, Lithuania
House
Karveliskes, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 1
€ 196,000
IN SURNITURE OF SURNITORS - IN THE CALVES, SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH SUTVARKYT AN…
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
164 m² Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE EXCLUSIVE PLACE OF THE RAW MUTE COUNTRY STRENGTH POWER, CENTER OF THE …
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…

Properties features in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir