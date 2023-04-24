Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kaisiadoriu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Vilkiskes, Lithuania
House
Vilkiskes, Lithuania
85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
House in Gudiena, Lithuania
House
Gudiena, Lithuania
82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
House for sale in Kaišiador, Vytauto Greater g. 48. The house has all urban communications (…

Properties features in Kaisiadoriu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir