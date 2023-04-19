Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Siauliu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Kairiu seniunija, Lithuania

Kairiai
Housein Kairiai, Lithuania
House
Kairiai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 3
€ 58,000
107 KV is REFERRED TO. M. BUTAS IN THE HOUSE WITH 25.6 A SECTION. HOME DESCRIPTION: - Total…

