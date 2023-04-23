Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Kacergine
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kacergine, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kacergine, Lithuania
House
Kacergine, Lithuania
155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 432,000
New construction A++ cottage for sale in a picturesque location, in a oasis of tranquility, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir