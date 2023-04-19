Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Jurbarku seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Jurbarkai, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkai, Lithuania
224 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
THE ERDVUS HOUSE IN JURBARK WITH QUALITY STILIES IN THE QUALITY. VIEWED, APTVERTA AND APPLIC…

Properties features in Jurbarku seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir