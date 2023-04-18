Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe
  5. Jurbarkas
  Houses

Houses for sale in Jurbarkas, Lithuania

Housein Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
348 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS NOT INDICATED TO THE CENTER OF THE JURBARK CITY AND THE MEMUN HOUSE WITH…
Housein Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
381 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
Housein Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
HOUSE FOR JURBARKE!!! House brick, heating with solid fuel. On the ground floor, the toilet …
Housein Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
292 m² Number of floors 2
€ 72,000
HOURCES, ERDMS AND PROPERTY HOUSE IN JURBARK. GOOD RAJON, SOLID SOME, PATOGUS PRIVACY AND QU…
