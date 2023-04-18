Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe
  5. Jurbarkas

Residential properties for sale in Jurbarkas, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Housein Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
348 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS NOT INDICATED TO THE CENTER OF THE JURBARK CITY AND THE MEMUN HOUSE WITH…
Housein Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
381 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
Housein Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
HOUSE FOR JURBARKE!!! House brick, heating with solid fuel. On the ground floor, the toilet …
Housein Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
292 m² Number of floors 2
€ 72,000
HOURCES, ERDMS AND PROPERTY HOUSE IN JURBARK. GOOD RAJON, SOLID SOME, PATOGUS PRIVACY AND QU…
