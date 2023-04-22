Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Juodšiliai Eldership, Lithuania

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Dusinenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Dusinenai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 207,000
3 room apartment in Dusinenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Dusinenai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 207,000
SELLED YOU AND HEAT, MODERN EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE VIRSULIC, Horizon project". The …
2 room apartment in Roda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Roda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,000
PROCEDURE 2- ROOMS WERE IN THE CALVANT, WILLION OF THE WAY ! RACIONAL EXPLANATION, BUYED HEA…
3 room apartment in Roda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Roda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 105,000
3k for sale, 68.91 sq.m apartment in Vilnius, in the Valchibs Great local location surrounde…

