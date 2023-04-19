Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Šilutė District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Juknaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Leitgiriai, Lithuania
House
Leitgiriai, Lithuania
171 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,500
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 42.74 ARS SECTION LEITGIRS, PAUPIO G. 171.49 sq. M. m house with 42.74 …

Properties features in Juknaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir