Residential properties for sale in Josvainiu seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 258,804
2 ROOMS are SALE. BUYED IN THE G, OLD The apartment is located in one of the oldest survivi…
House
Naujieji Bernatoniai, Lithuania
192 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 308,575
PRACTICE AND MODERN EQUIPMENT SUBLOCATED HOUSE WITH GARROW. --------------------------------…
House
Bajorai, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 134,379
------------LIKO ONLY ONE HOUSE ------------ EXCLUSIVE I ARE NOT NECESSARY FOR THE COLLECTE…
2 room apartment
Gojus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 91,378
SELLED YOU AND PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE TRAINING WALL, J. EXPLANATORY G. The apartment…
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,821
SELLED IN THE PANEVEY R. DANILIC K. NOT NECESSARY TO SHOW HOUSE!!! ------------- TAG1>> …
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
169 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 317,533
House
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 199,079
DON'T WANT TO CHANGE YOUR WEEK AND THE STATE OF ARTICLES? FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE BALLEDOM! ST…
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 164,241
Quality and modern A+ class, 110 sqm partial finishing two-dimensional house with a 5.5 a p…
House
Kujai, Lithuania
86 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,355
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT FOR FOR FOREST APPTSY! FULL OF 3-MIGARY MESHOUSE WITH 3-IMIS HEXTA…
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 337,441
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
2 room apartment
Ginenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 71,962
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 32,351
For sale inner, bright and warm one-room apartment in a tidy apartment building New g. 60, A…
Search using the map