Houses for sale in Jonavos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Jonava
2
House in Palankesiai, Lithuania
House
Palankesiai, Lithuania
66 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
House in Isorai, Lithuania
House
Isorai, Lithuania
200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
House in Sviloneliai, Lithuania
House
Sviloneliai, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
IN THE PUTION PLACE, A HOUSE WITH 24.99 ARO DYDG SECTION ISSUED IN THE FAMILY! An economica…
House in Upninkai, Lithuania
House
Upninkai, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,000
SELLING ½ HOME PART IN JONAVA For sale ½ part of the house in Jonava, School Street, in a q…
House in Kisieliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kisieliskiai, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 102,500
THE COUNTRY ISSUED TO SELECT THE FOREST AND THE MIGENTAL OF THE MESH AND THE MIGNS 32a ! ! …
House in Bagdonava, Lithuania
House
Bagdonava, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,900
A HOUSE IS SELECTED IN WHICH WE CAN LIVE THE LAND. LIVING HOUSE BARTONES. SODE FOR FOR FORES…
House in Sviloniai, Lithuania
House
Sviloniai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
SODO HOUSE ANT SHIPS WITH HISPED PANORAMA. HOUSE TO LIVE THE LAND. SKLYPAS COUNTRY FOREST, I…
House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
PAGE for sale HOME strategically comfortable RAMUČIUB site, KAUNO g. with fully developed in…
House in Virbalai, Lithuania
House
Virbalai, Lithuania
215 m² Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
House in Palankesiai, Lithuania
House
Palankesiai, Lithuania
66 m² Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
House in Virbalai, Lithuania
House
Virbalai, Lithuania
210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
IN THE PUTION PLACE, THE ERDUS HOUSE WITH 15.15 ARO SKLYPU! In a great location, a very qua…
House in Kalnenai, Lithuania
House
Kalnenai, Lithuania
272 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,800
House in Saleninkai, Lithuania
House
Saleninkai, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,500
House for sale SB Panerys" . The house is brick, with attic, garage, basement, next to the g…

