Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Jonavos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Jonava
1
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
PAGE for sale HOME strategically comfortable RAMUČIUB site, KAUNO g. with fully developed in…
Housein Virbalai, Lithuania
House
Virbalai, Lithuania
215 m² Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Housein Virbalai, Lithuania
House
Virbalai, Lithuania
210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
IN THE PUTION PLACE, THE ERDUS HOUSE WITH 15.15 ARO SKLYPU! In a great location, a very qua…

Properties features in Jonavos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir