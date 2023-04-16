Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jonavos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Jonava
15
17 properties total found
Housein Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
PAGE for sale HOME strategically comfortable RAMUČIUB site, KAUNO g. with fully developed in…
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 44,000
THE ERDVUS 2 NON-PERVISLED ROOM WINDING G.!!! If you want to live in a great wash apartment…
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 44,000
THE LIGHT WAS IN THE THIRD JONAV CENTRE, WE RENOVATED NAME. RENOVATION PAYED !!! Two-room …
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,500
ERDVUS, WAIT A VIZIA TOURTH CLIENTS, WE ARE RENOVATED IN HAME, JONAVA. Two-room apartment f…
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,900
1 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
A spacious, newly renovated one-room apartment for sale in Jonava, in a very good location. …
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 42,000
SELLED IN THE PROPERTY OF THE RONT WAS COSMONAUTS G. WE RENOVED WE ARE!!! If you want to li…
1 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 44,500
STILING, ERDVUS and ITIN LIGHT Apartment for Sale in Jonava, School G. The brick apartment …
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,000
SELLED IN THE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE GOOD PLACE, THE GATVER, JONAVA ADVANTAGE: - Functional ap…
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 43,000
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 47,000
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 55,000
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 47,500
Housein Virbalai, Lithuania
House
Virbalai, Lithuania
215 m² Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
1 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 23 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 19,500
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,500
Light, interior, two rooms, tidy apartment for sale in a renovated house – Lietava g. 5, Jon…
Housein Virbalai, Lithuania
House
Virbalai, Lithuania
210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
IN THE PUTION PLACE, THE ERDUS HOUSE WITH 15.15 ARO SKLYPU! In a great location, a very qua…

