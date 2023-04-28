Lithuania
2
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Prienai District Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Islauzo seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Lepsiai, Lithuania
126 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
INDICATED NEW STATES NOT INCLUDED A+ ENERGY CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOUSE NEW IN THE ENERGY FACE OF…
3 room apartment
Dusinenai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
14/16 Floor
€ 207,000
SELLED YOU AND HEAT, MODERN EQUIPMENT 3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE VIRSULIC, Horizon project". The …
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 83,500
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
199 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
In Vilijampolė, with a supervised and carefully managed plot for sale DU two-storey HOUSE. I…
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
201 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 227,000
Part of the house for sale (pile ) 201 sq.m. area. 4 spacious rooms. The living room has a …
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
35 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 25,200
SB ,,, Dream garden house -35 sqm.nam - There is a furnace on the middle - The plane is conn…
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 72,000
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
7/12 Floor
€ 149,000
QUALITY IN THE STRATEGISLED IN THE PLACE OF 2-THE ROOM! BUTAS SELLED WITH THE WHITE AND BUI…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
104 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
THE EMPLOYMENT ISSUED IN THE USINISTS I WITH 10 ARS SECTION THE MIXTURE! Houses in this cozy…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 169,999
WE ARE IN THE HOT, YOU ARE CHANGED, FACY AND DISCOVER YOUR NEW HOME IN THE ROOM OF THE WORLD…
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 56,000
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
SHOWING IS FOR SALE IN A VERY BEAUTY PLACE, BEFORE THE RACE The homestead is in a wonderfu…
