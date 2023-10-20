Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Gudeliai
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gudeliai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Gudeliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Gudeliai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Great opportunity to buy a living house with a separate sauna and a private pond for life or…
€89,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir