Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilnius city municipality
  5. Grigiskes
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Grigiskes, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Grigiskes, Lithuania
House
Grigiskes, Lithuania
41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
IN THE GRIGIUM SELLOW HOUSE WITH SECTION 3.87 A! __________ If you want to escape the bustle…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir