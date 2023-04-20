Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilnius city municipality
  5. Grigiskes

Residential properties for sale in Grigiskes, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Grigiskes, Lithuania
House
Grigiskes, Lithuania
41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
IN THE GRIGIUM SELLOW HOUSE WITH SECTION 3.87 A! __________ If you want to escape the bustle…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir