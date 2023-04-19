Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grendaves seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Antakalnis, Lithuania
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
SODY BACK IN THE TRAINING AREA, BESIRIBATED WITH THE WHITE LAW ! ___________________________…
Housein Grendave, Lithuania
House
Grendave, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
Fully equipped and functional 77.33 sqm for sale. house with 30 аre plot of land in the Trak…

Properties features in Grendaves seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir