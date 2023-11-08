Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Gizu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Gizu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House with Furnace heating in Rimaviciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rimaviciai, Lithuania
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Surrounded by nature, a house with farm buildings is sold. Looking for a house away from the…
€225,000

