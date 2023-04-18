Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Gelvonai

Residential properties for sale in Gelvonai, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Gelvonai, Lithuania
House
Gelvonai, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 ROOMS, A++ EN…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir