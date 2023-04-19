Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gelgaudiskio seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
PART OF THE HOME WITH THE LOSS OF THE KIEMU IN THE GREAT SELLING WITH THE VOTE AND BUITINE T…
Housein Raziai, Lithuania
House
Raziai, Lithuania
415 m² Number of floors 2
€ 259,999
ERDLE, ERDV, ERDV - 400 sq. M. m HOUSE with 16.5 acres of SKLYPU KAUNE! IDEAL OBJECT INVESTM…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 115,000
SHOWED YOU, NEW SURRANTED 3-THE ROOMS BUY FULL SELL YOUR COMFORTED LIFE! ...................…
1 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 43,000
A spacious, newly renovated one-room apartment for sale in Jonava, in a very good location. …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOME TIME, INDICATIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVES AND RACIONAL EXPLAN…
Housein Pabirze, Lithuania
House
Pabirze, Lithuania
87 m² Number of floors 2
€ 10,800
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 73,500
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
Housein Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 259,000
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 299,000
DESCRIPTION BY THE INCORRECT OF THE COUP, THE NEW SOUTH AND THE SPERATION OF THE STATES AND …
Housein Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 199,900
CLAUS 81.22 KV.M YOUTH AND LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE JUSTINIAN, APPLICATION G.! A great choi…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 109,900
HEAT AND LIGHT 2K. BUTAS WITH REGULATED HEATING AND LOSSED PANORAMA. In the Santariškis, in …

