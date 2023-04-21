Lithuania
Houses for sale in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 147,000
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUALS, FULL INVESTIGATED IN STANES, CANUN RAJONE. POSSIBILITY TO PREPARE 2…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
88 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
THE SUBLOCATED HOUSE WITH SECTION AND PARKING LOCATION OF THE NUARGARDIC PARTS! ------------…
House
Karkazai, Lithuania
193 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 242,000
IN THE PERSPECTIVE NESTOCATION, THE CLASS AND PROCEDURE HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH ALL ADVANTAGE…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 169,000
Individual A++ house for sale St. John's II k. Elnio g. Your new home Jonuš II k. will give …
House
Seniava, Lithuania
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
1 - and high A++ classes NEW STATES 114.35 sqm house with 6.19 acres of land, 44 sqm roof, ~…
House
Seniava, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
House
Rasnava, Lithuania
355 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 399,999
PROBANGI SODYBA NATURAL IN THE OAZINE! LOSS TVENKINES WATER PRAMOGOMS! ERDVUS SKLYP, NET 72 …
House
Karkazai, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 72,000
House overlooking the Jiesia Mound! Just 5 km from p/c Acropolis! HOME DESCRIPTION: . Hous…
House
Seniava, Lithuania
68 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,900
FULL EQUIPMENT CLASSIC STILLED Laurel g. 5, Seniax k. POSSIBILITY WINNESS SUBSIDY ! ________…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
78 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 22,500
SODO HOUSE JADAGONYSE IS SODO A quiet, leisure place for those who want to get away from the…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
44 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,000
THE SOURCE OF THE NUGARDIC PARK FOR SUBLOCATION WITH THE LIGHT OF THE LAND SECTION AND THE L…
House
Rinkunai, Lithuania
222 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,000
House for sale in Garlava Workers' g., place quiet, good neighborhood. _____________________…
House
Jurginiskiai, Lithuania
25 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
EXCLUDED THE ROOM OF THE RAMY IN YOUR POILSIAN IN THE MANUFACTURING! SUFORMED LAND! FROM THE…
House
Rinkunai, Lithuania
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,999
House in Garliava General information: • Inland area – 92.07 sq. M. m • Plot area – 10.05 a…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
152 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 269,000
SELLED FULL INCLUDED HOUSE II KM. PUTI PLACE FAMILY! NEW, BESIPLEBANING COVER AND INDIVIDUAL…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 133,000
SHOWED COTEDS IN JONUČIUB, NEW CYLANDS IN THE CVARTAL. • New A + class individual home proj…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
SHOWED COTEDS IN JONUČIUB, NEW CYLANDS IN THE CVARTAL. • New A + class individual home proj…
House
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
176 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 337,000
SELLED 175.86 KV.M.PILNAS EQUIPMENT ALEKSOTE. House brick, frame on a fixed plot of 19a. Th…
