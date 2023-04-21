Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania
Apartment
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 89,000
THE SOURCES OF THE SELLING OF THE NUGARDIC PARK WITH LOCATION! -----------------------------…
3 room apartment
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 142,000
SELLED WITH THE WHITE BEI BUITINE TECHNIKA. ONE FROM BUTO ADVANTAGE IS A HIGH HIGH WITH STO…
3 room apartment
Seniava, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 149,000
PROCEDURE FOR THE 3rd ROOM WARM G. ---------------------------------------------------------…
2 room apartment
Raziskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
38 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 99,999
BUY WITH AUTONOMIN HEATING, LOSS THE COUEMEL AND DISTRIBUTION PLACE!!! BUTO ADVANTAGE: • I…
4 room apartment
Karkazai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
99 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 129,999
SELLED YOU, PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS WITH IMAGE WINTER VISE IN THE LANGUAGE IN THE LANGUAGE OF THE …
4 room apartment
Rinkunai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 114,000
SELLED ERDMS AND LIGHT 4 ROOMS BUY IN THE GARLIA, GREEN G. Masonry house, large yard for pa…
4 room apartment
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
SELLED FOR THE COURT ROOMS PER DU HIGH WAY NOT LET THE ALEXOTO/GARLIAVOS!!! BUAST EQUIPMENT…
1 room apartment
Rinkunai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 50,000
1 CAMBARIO BUY S. IN THE LOZORAGE, 45.90 KV.M., WITH BALKON, WITH COMPATIBILITY!!! ADVANTAGE…
3 room apartment
Karkazai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
9/12 Floor
€ 93,000
Three-room apartment for sale in the Songawa near the former “Signing” Advantages: Ninth flo…
3 room apartment
Seniava, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 165,000
SELLED IN THE 3-THE ROOMS WERE IN THE PUTIONAL PLACE IN FRED! A neat 3-room apartment for …
Properties features in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map