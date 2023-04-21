Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Garliavos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Jonuciai II, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 89,000
THE SOURCES OF THE SELLING OF THE NUGARDIC PARK WITH LOCATION! -----------------------------…
3 room apartment in Jonuciai II, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 142,000
SELLED WITH THE WHITE BEI BUITINE TECHNIKA. ONE FROM BUTO ADVANTAGE IS A HIGH HIGH WITH STO…
3 room apartment in Seniava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Seniava, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 149,000
PROCEDURE FOR THE 3rd ROOM WARM G. ---------------------------------------------------------…
2 room apartment in Raziskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Raziskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 99,999
BUY WITH AUTONOMIN HEATING, LOSS THE COUEMEL AND DISTRIBUTION PLACE!!! BUTO ADVANTAGE: • I…
4 room apartment in Karkazai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Karkazai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 99 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 129,999
SELLED YOU, PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS WITH IMAGE WINTER VISE IN THE LANGUAGE IN THE LANGUAGE OF THE …
4 room apartment in Rinkunai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Rinkunai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 114,000
SELLED ERDMS AND LIGHT 4 ROOMS BUY IN THE GARLIA, GREEN G. Masonry house, large yard for pa…
4 room apartment in Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
SELLED FOR THE COURT ROOMS PER DU HIGH WAY NOT LET THE ALEXOTO/GARLIAVOS!!! BUAST EQUIPMENT…
1 room apartment in Rinkunai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Rinkunai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 50,000
1 CAMBARIO BUY S. IN THE LOZORAGE, 45.90 KV.M., WITH BALKON, WITH COMPATIBILITY!!! ADVANTAGE…
3 room apartment in Karkazai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Karkazai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 93,000
Three-room apartment for sale in the Songawa near the former “Signing” Advantages: Ninth flo…
3 room apartment in Seniava, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Seniava, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 165,000
SELLED IN THE 3-THE ROOMS WERE IN THE PUTIONAL PLACE IN FRED! A neat 3-room apartment for …

