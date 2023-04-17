Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gargzdu seniunija, Lithuania

Gargzdai
Housein Gargzdai, Lithuania
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
205 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
SELLED IN THE SIGNATED AND LOVE HOUSE IN THE NEW CALRANT For sale an extremely supervised, …
Housein Gargzdai, Lithuania
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
SELLED A+ CLASSES THAT THE LABELS ARE EQUIPMENT IN SLENGES, MODERN WE LOVE THE CUSTOMS OF TH…
Housein Gargzdai, Lithuania
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
231 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
The guges sell a well-equipped 1-storey house with a garage for 2 cars. Domina change the ho…
Housein Gargzdai, Lithuania
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 262,000
THE ERDVUS HOUSE OF TRIA MIEGAMES IN THE CALOTE. Lots of space for every family member, a g…
Housein Gargzdai, Lithuania
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
243 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
ATTENTION TO THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK IN THE COURTYARD OF THEIR HOME - A RARE OPPORTUNITY: an …

