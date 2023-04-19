Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Endriejavo seniunija, Lithuania

Endriejavas
Housein Endriejavas, Lithuania
House
Endriejavas, Lithuania
101 m²
€ 26,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Endriejavas municipality, Liepų street 26. A homestead for sal…

Properties features in Endriejavo seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
