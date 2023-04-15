Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Elektrėnai Municipality, Lithuania

Housein Joteliunai, Lithuania
House
Joteliunai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,900
PART OF THE NERIES OF THE REGIONAL PARTS OF THE NERIES OF THE MILITARY OF THE HOME WITH THE …
Housein Kakliniskes, Lithuania
House
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
183 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
HOUSE BEFORE THE FOREST FOR ELECTRICITY! ...................................................…
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,900
THE EBRD WILL SELL THE HOUSE IN ELECTRICIPTION!. * QUALITY HOME STATYBA; * FUNKCIONAL EXPLA…
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 143,000
SELECTED THE DVIATION OF ONE HIGH 2023 YEAR, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A++ CLASS HOUSE IN ELECTRICLE…
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 143,000
SELECTED THE DVIATION OF ONE HIGH 2023 YEAR, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A++ CLASS HOUSE IN ELECTRICLE…
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
SELECTED 2022 METHOD STATES EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A++ CLASS HOUSE IN ELECTRICIPTORS. ==========…
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
SELECTED 2022 METHOD STATES EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A++ CLASS HOUSE IN ELECTRICIPTORS. ==========…
Housein Kazokiskes, Lithuania
House
Kazokiskes, Lithuania
2 629 m² Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
Housein Kakliniskes, Lithuania
House
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
303 m² Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
303 KV is SALE. M INDIVIDUAL LIVING HOUSE WITH THE MARKETING MARKETING CHANGER! ____________…
Housein Skirmantiskes, Lithuania
House
Skirmantiskes, Lithuania
99 m² Number of floors 1
€ 73,000
SUMMARY homestead for sale with a 3.72-hectare agricultural plot in the E-Prehenian self, a …
Housein Joteliunai, Lithuania
House
Joteliunai, Lithuania
138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
SELLED IN THE LAST HOUSE IN THE HOUSE ONLY 8 HOME LIFE! FUNKCIONAL, ECONOMIC HOUSE IN RAMIO …
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
Housein Abromiskes, Lithuania
House
Abromiskes, Lithuania
155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,900
Housein Sarkine, Lithuania
House
Sarkine, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
Housein Dumblikas, Lithuania
House
Dumblikas, Lithuania
248 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,000
Housein Geibonys, Lithuania
House
Geibonys, Lithuania
88 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,500
A holiday home for 88 squares with a plot of land 8 acres is sold in a picturesque and wonde…
Housein Semeliskes, Lithuania
House
Semeliskes, Lithuania
84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
83.77 sqm house for sale with 8.26 a plot, Semelias, Stražos g. The kitchen and seating area…

