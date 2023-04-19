Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Dvariskes

Residential properties for sale in Dvariskes, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Dvariskes, Lithuania
House
Dvariskes, Lithuania
145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,900
SELLOW FOUR 140-144 KV.M. SUBLE A++ CLASS HOME, PUTION LOCATION - SOME RUNDS CENTRE. Asphalt…

Properties features in Dvariskes, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir