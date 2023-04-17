Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dukstu seniunija, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Housein Brinkiskes, Lithuania
House
Brinkiskes, Lithuania
166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
SELDED IN THIS ISSUE AND QUALITY INVESTIGATED HOUSE IN THE FULL R. An ideal place for t…
Housein Dukstos, Lithuania
House
Dukstos, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,000
HOUSE WITH THE PURTIM AND THE CUSTOMMER CHANGUAGE IN FIND. Cozy log house suitable for livi…
Housein Dukstos, Lithuania
House
Dukstos, Lithuania
36 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
INDICATED IN THE NATURAL ESTABLISHMENT SODO HOUSE WITH 6 AREA LOSS SECTION! – Convenient pa…
Housein Dukstos, Lithuania
House
Dukstos, Lithuania
196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
INDICATED EPDATE, IN YPATING PLACE, THE ESANT WITH 10 ARS LOSS SUMM. This house is ideal f…
Properties features in Dukstu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
