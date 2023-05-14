Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Dūkštas eldership, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 84,017
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/8
€ 212,043
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT 2-HIS ROOMS BUY IN THE SINCERNMENT! _____________________________…
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 234,048
2022 METHOD STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN PALANG, WE CLOSE 12 HOME CARD. ====…
House in Giraite, Lithuania
House
Giraite, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 137,027
SELLING A++ CLASSES, 2023 YEAR STATES EXCLUSIVE DESIGN HOUSE HOUSE IN THE GIRAIT, CAUTION RA…
House in Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,041
"HOWS IN THE PRAYER" next to the Klaipeda SELLOW is equipped with COTEDG ! _________________…
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 87,018
3-HIR ROOM. BUTAS IN THE GREAT MEA MEMBLE WE DO NOT HAVE HYPERMAXIMS! Great offer in an ext…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 138,678
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
5 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 775,460
IN THE PRESTIGATION OF THE PRESSORAL MANAGEMENT IN THE REPORT OF THE COUNCIL, PRIVACEMENTS I…
House in Akmeniskes, Lithuania
House
Akmeniskes, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 46,009
House in Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,005
House in Sakiai, Lithuania
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 55,011
SELLING THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN THE SAY The house is in a very comfortable place for every…
House in Ramavydiskes, Lithuania
House
Ramavydiskes, Lithuania
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
SODYBA / POILS HOME DOES NOT SELL. OBJECT ADVANTAGES: • The plot includes an alpine pond wi…

Properties features in Dūkštas eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir