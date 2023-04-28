Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Dubingiu seniunija, Lithuania
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL IN THE HIVING OR DEFINITIONAL LIVACY LIVACES OR THE SURNING PERSON? W…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
67 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 29,900
If you dream of a quiet place, next to the forest, near Kaunas lagoon and very close to Kaun…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 86,500
IN ONE OF THE COUNCIL OF THE POPULAR, 2 ROOMS, 48.15 KV.M.! •In the song, next to „IKI Scent…
House
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,900
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT - BUILDING J. BASANAVIUM G. IN THE CHAIN! ==========GTAG1> ADVANT…
House
Varkaliskiai, Lithuania
81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
SODO house for sale with 9.77 a plot of land in Varkališkai km, Ukmerge r. -----------------…
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
SHARE DAL APPLICATIONS 2 HIGH COTED IN THE COUNCIL! _______________________________________…
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
45 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 49,999
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
House
Sarkiai, Lithuania
118 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
INDICATORY HOUSE WITH A 22.02 ARA SECTION IN THE CITY CITY OF CZECHIQUIPMENT! The house repa…
2 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 119,000
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
22 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 54,000
