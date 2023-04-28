Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Moletu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Dubingiu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,000
Convenient car contact with the city center, and the nearby Palanga Highway helps you quickl…
House in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL IN THE HIVING OR DEFINITIONAL LIVACY LIVACES OR THE SURNING PERSON? W…
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 2
€ 29,900
If you dream of a quiet place, next to the forest, near Kaunas lagoon and very close to Kaun…
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 86,500
IN ONE OF THE COUNCIL OF THE POPULAR, 2 ROOMS, 48.15 KV.M.! •In the song, next to „IKI Scent…
House in Mantviloniai, Lithuania
House
Mantviloniai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,900
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT - BUILDING J. BASANAVIUM G. IN THE CHAIN! ==========GTAG1> ADVANT…
House in Varkaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Varkaliskiai, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
SODO house for sale with 9.77 a plot of land in Varkališkai km, Ukmerge r. -----------------…
House in Pustalaukis, Lithuania
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
SHARE DAL APPLICATIONS 2 HIGH COTED IN THE COUNCIL! _______________________________________…
House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
45 m² Number of floors 1
€ 49,999
House in Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
House
Kudrioniu Giria, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
House in Sarkiai, Lithuania
House
Sarkiai, Lithuania
118 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
INDICATORY HOUSE WITH A 22.02 ARA SECTION IN THE CITY CITY OF CZECHIQUIPMENT! The house repa…
2 room apartment in Pustalaukis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 119,000
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 22 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 54,000

Properties features in Dubingiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir