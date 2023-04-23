Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe
  5. Druskininkai
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room studio apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
Druskininkai & ndash; The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir