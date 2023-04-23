Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe
  5. Druskininkai
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir