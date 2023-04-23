Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe
  5. Druskininkai
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

6 properties total found
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
43 m² Number of floors 1
€ 31,000
Garden plot with a lodge in a good place GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 31000 euros Addre…
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Excellent 4 k. cottage with plot of land in Baltics GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 2200…
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
147 m² Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Quality house next to Nemunas and the city limits GENERAL INFORMATION: Sales price: 270,00…
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 128,000
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,500
Home estate with the foundations of the house and the overlap next to the Ratnyčėlė stream …
