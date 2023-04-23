Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

1 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 45,500
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 69,000
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 139,000
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 110,000
Druskers, Nerava g. 39B modern furnished apartment and household equipment for sale. The apa…
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 109 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 238,000
Spacious newer construction 3 k. apartment in the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale pr…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 72,000
SELLING 47.03 KV.M. 2 ROOM. BUAST IN DRUSKINES, BARAVYKES G. 1A. PUTIES WILL ONLY AS ANTRI O…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 62,000
2 k. apartment Gardino g. GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 62000 Eur Address: Gardino g. 4…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 53,000
2 k. apartment near the center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 53000 Eur Address: Dabintos…
4 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 92,000
Neat 4 k. apartment GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 92000 Eur Address: Lishava g. 7 Tota…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 118,000
New construction 2 k. apartment with parking space GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 118000…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 197,812
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. Do you appreciate your…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 76 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 261,000
Great new construction 2-room apartment in a pine forest in the city center GENERAL INFORM…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 23 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 236,468
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. You appreciate your ti…
1 room studio apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room studio apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
Druskininkai & ndash; The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 182,880
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
