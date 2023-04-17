Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dotnuvos seniunija, Lithuania

Housein Urneziai, Lithuania
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 57,000
SODYBA NATURAL AND FOREST IN THE CALCULATION OF SURPOSE. STOP MANUFACTURED IMAGES, GREEN PER…
Housein Urneziai, Lithuania
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 44,000
CLASS SECTION OF THE EMPHYMENT WITH HOUSE IN GIRTHS! The plot with a garden house is strate…
Housein Urneziai, Lithuania
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
235 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
2 room apartmentin Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vainotiskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 26,900
AUTHENTIC APARTMENT FOR SALE This is a unique apartment on the island, inside which you wil…

