Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Dotnuva
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Dotnuva, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Urneziai, Lithuania
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 57,000
SODYBA NATURAL AND FOREST IN THE CALCULATION OF SURPOSE. STOP MANUFACTURED IMAGES, GREEN PER…
House in Urneziai, Lithuania
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 44,000
CLASS SECTION OF THE EMPHYMENT WITH HOUSE IN GIRTHS! The plot with a garden house is strate…
House in Urneziai, Lithuania
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
235 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir