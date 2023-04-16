Houses for sale in Domeikavos seniunija, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
Housein Kumpiai, Lithuania
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 198,000
A++ class COTEDH, 101.71 sqm, with a plot of 2.48 acres is sold in the cozy quarter. The bic…
Housein Kumpiai, Lithuania
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 142,000
Housein Domeikava, Lithuania
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
A NEW STATES 1 HIGH HOUSE OF THE COUNCIL ISSUED. DOMAINTS SENGIND, RETURN K. WITH THE FULL …
Housein Kumpiai, Lithuania
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
142 m² Number of floors 2
€ 289,000
Housein Kumpiai, Lithuania
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
446 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,999
EXCLUSIVE AND PROBANE FOR EXPLANATORY - THIS IS A PUTION HOUSE - IN WIND. DO NOT HAVE THE CE…
Housein Smiltynai I, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
180 sq.m. BUILDING 6.5 acres SKLYP __________________________________________________ - NERI…
Housein Romaskiai, Lithuania
House
Romaskiai, Lithuania
95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,500
In Kaunas ’favorite and one of Kaunas’s most coveted places – In Pastor, a trilingual house …
Housein Domeikava, Lithuania
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 499,999
PROBANGUS HOUSE IN DOMAIN WITH 24 acres of plot!!! EXCLUSIVE AND PRACTICE FOR EXPLANATORY - …
Housein Radikiai, Lithuania
House
Radikiai, Lithuania
98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 117,000
Housein Kumpiai, Lithuania
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
157 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,700
HOUSE FOR THE PRICE OF THE COUNCO ADRES – Panegal, Pond g. 3 _______________________________…

