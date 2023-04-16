Lithuania
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Domeikavos seniunija, Lithuania
16 properties total found
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 198,000
A++ class COTEDH, 101.71 sqm, with a plot of 2.48 acres is sold in the cozy quarter. The bic…
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 142,000
3 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 151,424
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
2 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 99,765
4 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
66 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 148,050
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
2 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 95,580
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
A NEW STATES 1 HIGH HOUSE OF THE COUNCIL ISSUED. DOMAINTS SENGIND, RETURN K. WITH THE FULL …
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
142 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 289,000
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
446 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,999
EXCLUSIVE AND PROBANE FOR EXPLANATORY - THIS IS A PUTION HOUSE - IN WIND. DO NOT HAVE THE CE…
House
Smiltynai I, Lithuania
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
180 sq.m. BUILDING 6.5 acres SKLYP __________________________________________________ - NERI…
House
Romaskiai, Lithuania
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 199,500
In Kaunas ’favorite and one of Kaunas’s most coveted places – In Pastor, a trilingual house …
4 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
83 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 114,999
Four-room apartment in Silences Advantages: • Intermediate floor • Non-transparent rooms •…
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 499,999
PROBANGUS HOUSE IN DOMAIN WITH 24 acres of plot!!! EXCLUSIVE AND PRACTICE FOR EXPLANATORY - …
5 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms
110 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 110,000
Babtai is amazing in Kaunas. the part from which you can reach Kaunas city center by car in …
House
Radikiai, Lithuania
98 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 117,000
House
Kumpiai, Lithuania
157 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,700
HOUSE FOR THE PRICE OF THE COUNCO ADRES – Panegal, Pond g. 3 _______________________________…
Properties features in Domeikavos seniunija, Lithuania
