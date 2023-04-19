Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Ignalinos rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Didziasalio seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Housein Vosiunai, Lithuania
House
Vosiunai, Lithuania
93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
2 room apartmentin Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,900
For sale a newly renovated 2-room apartment with cellars in the district of Ignalina. The h…

Properties features in Didziasalio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir