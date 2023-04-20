Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Deltuvos seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Dainava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Dainava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,900
A cozy 2-room apartment with AUTONOMIN heating with SONG KURTER is for sale. The songava- vi…

Properties features in Deltuvos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir