Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Zarasu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Deguciu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Vaiteliai, Lithuania
House
Vaiteliai, Lithuania
150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
One-storey houses with full and partial finishes are for sale in the new quarters of the new…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
169 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
IN THE PAPHIC, THE FULL COUNTRY, VOS 20 MIN. IKI CENTRO CENTRO, ZIGMANT SIERAKAUSK G., ISSUE…
1 room apartmentin Budiskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,000
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 143,000
Housein Romaskiai, Lithuania
House
Romaskiai, Lithuania
95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,500
In Kaunas ’favorite and one of Kaunas’s most coveted places – In Pastor, a trilingual house …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
In a new emerging village in Pilate, 139.6 sq.m. two-dimensional house with garage is sold a…
Housein Gargzdai, Lithuania
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
243 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
ATTENTION TO THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK IN THE COURTYARD OF THEIR HOME - A RARE OPPORTUNITY: an …
2 room apartmentin Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
2 ROOMS WITH HOLU WIND, CHANGUAGE G. 12A For sale neat 2 rooms with holium apartment in Silk…
Housein Bizieriai, Lithuania
House
Bizieriai, Lithuania
110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 21,900
A permanent house with a garage and farm buildings on its own 16.44 acres of land is for sal…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 155,000
A spacious 3-room apartment for sale in Fabijonic with a great panorama of Vilnius. BASIC BU…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 199,900
3 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 155,000
SPEAK WINNING ALL THE STATE SUPPORT YOUTH FAMILY AND BUY HOME MARKES I WIN ----------------…

Properties features in Deguciu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir