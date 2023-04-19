Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Utena County
Zarasu rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Deguciu seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Vaiteliai, Lithuania
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
One-storey houses with full and partial finishes are for sale in the new quarters of the new…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
169 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
IN THE PAPHIC, THE FULL COUNTRY, VOS 20 MIN. IKI CENTRO CENTRO, ZIGMANT SIERAKAUSK G., ISSUE…
1 room apartment
Budiskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 43,000
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 143,000
House
Romaskiai, Lithuania
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 199,500
In Kaunas ’favorite and one of Kaunas’s most coveted places – In Pastor, a trilingual house …
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
In a new emerging village in Pilate, 139.6 sq.m. two-dimensional house with garage is sold a…
House
Gargzdai, Lithuania
243 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
ATTENTION TO THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK IN THE COURTYARD OF THEIR HOME - A RARE OPPORTUNITY: an …
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
2 ROOMS WITH HOLU WIND, CHANGUAGE G. 12A For sale neat 2 rooms with holium apartment in Silk…
House
Bizieriai, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 21,900
A permanent house with a garage and farm buildings on its own 16.44 acres of land is for sal…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
11/12 Floor
€ 155,000
A spacious 3-room apartment for sale in Fabijonic with a great panorama of Vilnius. BASIC BU…
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
81 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 199,900
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 155,000
SPEAK WINNING ALL THE STATE SUPPORT YOUTH FAMILY AND BUY HOME MARKES I WIN ----------------…
Properties features in Deguciu seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map