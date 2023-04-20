Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Debeikiai

Residential properties for sale in Debeikiai, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Bebarzdziai, Lithuania
House
Bebarzdziai, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
INDICATED UNICIAL ARCHITECTURE HOUSE BEBARZES K., ANY-BJECTIVE RAJ., DO NOT HAVE RUBIC ECJIC…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir