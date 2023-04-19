Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Utenos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Daugailiu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Voliskis, Lithuania
House
Voliskis, Lithuania
58 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
A unique home homestead of the poet John Tokžini, is for sale in a beautiful, supervised vil…

Properties features in Daugailiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir