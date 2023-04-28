Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Moletu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Čiulėnai eldership, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 113,000
House in Virgainiai, Lithuania
House
Virgainiai, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
House in Narsieciai, Lithuania
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT WITH SUTVARKING IN THE GERBOD GENERAL INFORMATION: House A++ clas…
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 12/23 Floor
€ 165,000
SELLED bright, warm, spacious and very cozy 2-room apartment on the 12th floor Superior g. I…
3 room house in Ginduliai, Lithuania
3 room house
Ginduliai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 234,843
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ginduliai, Pakalnės g. a cozy, modern and high-quality furnish…
4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 138 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 568,411
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 107,500
3 room apartment in Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 81,000
House in Girionys, Lithuania
House
Girionys, Lithuania
187 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,093
House in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale part of the house in Marvel, the part of the house owns a large plot of 11.69 a, Ne…
House in Vasariskiai, Lithuania
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
388 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,900
House in Sirvintos, Lithuania
House
Sirvintos, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,000

Properties features in Čiulėnai eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir