Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Čiulėnai eldership, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 113,000
House
Virgainiai, Lithuania
104 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT WITH SUTVARKING IN THE GERBOD GENERAL INFORMATION: House A++ clas…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
12/23 Floor
€ 165,000
SELLED bright, warm, spacious and very cozy 2-room apartment on the 12th floor Superior g. I…
3 room house
Ginduliai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 234,843
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Ginduliai, Pakalnės g. a cozy, modern and high-quality furnish…
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
138 m²
16/16 Floor
€ 568,411
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 107,500
3 room apartment
Šiauliai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 81,000
House
Girionys, Lithuania
187 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,093
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
48 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale part of the house in Marvel, the part of the house owns a large plot of 11.69 a, Ne…
House
Vasariskiai, Lithuania
388 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,900
House
Sirvintos, Lithuania
73 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
