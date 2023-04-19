Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in ciobiskio seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 73,000
5 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 87 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 215,000
4 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 155,000
!!!EXCLUSIVE OFFER 2 BUTES FOR 1 BUTO PRICE!!! I suggest not miss a great investment opport…
3 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 249,999
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 144,000
AUTENTIC ARCHITECTURE AND A REAL SENAMESTIVE TWO ALSUOJECT COMMERCIAL PATAL PRICE AND PRESID…
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 227,000
In the priestly, near the pine forest, the Aido Trail project sells an individual 61.94 sqm.…
2 room apartmentin Janusava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Janusava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 50,000
SELLED BUTAS, CHEMIC G. 3, IN THE CHAIN. Address – Chemists g.3-27, Chairs; Total area – 5…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 76 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 199,999
COUNTRY IN THE DALK OF NERIES' WEIGHT, CENTRAL CITY – P. INCLUDED IN THE VILLION G., EXCLUSI…
Housein Stripunai, Lithuania
House
Stripunai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
In an impressive beautiful location, at a mature pine forest, a quality 48 sqm is sold. gard…
Housein Paberze, Lithuania
House
Paberze, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
2 room apartmentin Vandziogala, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vandziogala, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 47,900
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 109,900
HEAT AND LIGHT 2K. BUTAS WITH REGULATED HEATING AND LOSSED PANORAMA. In the Santariškis, in …

Properties features in ciobiskio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir